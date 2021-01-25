Youth Service online Zoom sessions

The Gibraltar Youth Service continue to deliver their Youth Work sessions online.
“Zoom Sessions” have provided a platform to engage with young people on a variety of activities; quizzes, scavenger hunts, art, creative storytelling, media projects, music and general catch ups to ensure we are checking in with the young people’s wellbeing.
Youth club users have also been working on a short video clip to share a with staff and service users at the Elderly Residential Services as a sign of solidarity and support during these difficult times.
