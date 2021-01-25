Spain urged to clarify how laws and tax rules will be upheld by Gibraltar

SPAIN’S government has been pressured to provide clarity on how it will ensure Gibraltar complies with the term of the post-Brexit agreement with Britain, reports Daily Express.

Ciudadanos, a centre-right political party in Spain, has called on Madrid to give answers to questions swirling in political circles in light of the expiration of the Brexit transition period on December 31. Gibraltar, a British overseas territory with a population of around 34,000, was left out of the trade deal signed between London and Brussels.Just hours before the UK's transition period ended, negotiators struck an agreement with Spain to allow for free movement between Gibraltar and much of the EU.

