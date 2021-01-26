Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Active cases: 453 (452: residents / 1: visitor)Recovered cases: 3,401 (+52)Self-isolation: 874Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 35Positive cases in CCU: 10Positive Cases in ERS: 57Deaths from COVID-19: 61Deaths with COVID-19: 8Total deaths: 69A total of 32,559 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.Of the 24 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 14 were close contacts of existing active cases.

