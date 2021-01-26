Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Tuesday 26th January 2021
Total tests done: 152,682
Test results pending: 75
Test results received: 152,607
Confirmed cases: 4,024 (+32)
Active cases: 453 (452: residents / 1: visitor)
Recovered cases: 3,401 (+52)
Self-isolation: 874
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 35
Positive cases in CCU: 10
Positive Cases in ERS: 57
Deaths from COVID-19: 61
Deaths with COVID-19: 8
Total deaths: 69
A total of 32,559 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 24 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 14 were close contacts of existing active cases.
