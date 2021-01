Today, Wednesday 27th January marks International Holocaust Remembrance Day, commemorating the day in 1945 when the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp was liberated by Allied forces at the end of the Second World War.

It is a day of reflection and a reminder of how we must all remain vigilant and call out racism and anti-semitism whenever we encounter it.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

27-01-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR