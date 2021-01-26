CHIEF MINISTER SENDS CONDOLENCES TO UK

The Chief Minster has written to the Prime Minister, the Rt Hon Boris Johnson, MP, to express the condolences and solidarity of Her Majesty's Government of Gibraltar and of the People of Gibraltar on the announcement of COVID-19 deaths in the United Kingdom exceeding 100,000 yesterday.

Mr Picardo tells the Prime Minister that, in Gibraltar, we too have suffered the loss of friends and loved ones also and we know how unfathomable such deaths are in the context of this pandemic.

27-01-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR