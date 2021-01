A Spanish national has been remanded by the Magistrates’ Court yesterday morning after pleading guilty to Importation, Possession & Possession with Intent to Supply Class A Drugs.

Luis ESPINOSA ESTEVEZ, 36, from La Linea, was arrested on Monday afternoon (25/01/21) during an operation conducted by RGP Drug Squad officers with the support of officers from HM Customs Flexible Anti-Smuggling Team (FAST).

