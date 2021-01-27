Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Active cases: 438 (437: residents / 1: visitor)Recovered cases: 3,462 (+61)Self-isolation: 872Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 31Positive cases in CCU: 9Positive Cases in ERS: 47Deaths from COVID-19: 62Deaths with COVID-19: 8Total deaths: 70A total of 32,682 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.Of the 28 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 22 were close contacts of existing active cases.

