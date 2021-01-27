GOVT TO RE-OPEN SCHOOLS AFTER MIDTERM

Schools to re-open after midterm, not on Monday 1st February The Government has taken the decision to delay the opening of the schools to Monday 22nd February.

This decision is based primarily on the advice received from senior health professionals including the Director of Public Health. The principal driver of the decision is the desire to ensure that all over 60s and the vulnerable and immunosuppressed have had as much immunity as possible from the Pfizer vaccine before the schools are re-opened.

28-01-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR