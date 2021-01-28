Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Active cases: 403 (402: residents / 1: visitor)Recovered cases: 3,530 (+68)Self-isolation: 850Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 29Positive cases in CCU: 8Positive Cases in ERS: 45Deaths from COVID-19: 62Deaths with COVID-19: 8Total deaths: 70A total of 32,771 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.Of the 20 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 16 were close contacts of existing active cases.

