Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Thursday 28th January 2021
Total tests done: 154,847
Test results pending: 62
Test results received: 154,785
Confirmed cases: 4,082 (+25)
Active cases: 403 (402: residents / 1: visitor)
Recovered cases: 3,530 (+68)
Self-isolation: 850
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 29
Positive cases in CCU: 8
Positive Cases in ERS: 45
Deaths from COVID-19: 62
Deaths with COVID-19: 8
Total deaths: 70
A total of 32,771 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 20 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 16 were close contacts of existing active cases.
28-01-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR