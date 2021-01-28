Publication of the Surrogacy Bill 2021 announced

Her Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar yesterday published a Bill on surrogacy. This Bill was originally published in 2019, but unfortunately could not be passed before the 2019 election was called.

It was Government’s intention to re-publish the bill in 2020, but this was regrettably set back due to pressing legislation due to Brexit and COVID-19 related legal measures but there has always been the intention to have published this draft legislation as soon as it was possible to do so.This Bill provides the basis for those unable to conceive to engage in a non-commercial, altruistic surrogacy arrangement and seek legal parentage of the children by applying for a Parental Order.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

29-01-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR