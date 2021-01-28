GOVERNMENT CIRCULARS ON FINANCIAL & BUDGETARY CONTROLS

The Government yesterday issued instructions to senior officers on how to manage budget allocations in the final two months of the financial year. Two circulars have been issued to this effect.

The first is from the Chief Secretary and sets out that given the unprecedented level of spending required to deal with the world wide COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the uncertainty created by the fact that the Brexit negotiations have not yet been finally concluded, Mr Grech asks addresses to ensure compliance with instructions that have Cabinet approval and which he described as ‘absolutely necessary in order to navigate the difficult times still to come in a manner that protects the stability of the public finances of Gibraltar and the sustainability of the public sector’.

