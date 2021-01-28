£1.5 - £2m Cocaine shipment intercepted in Gibraltar

Detectives from the Royal Gibraltar Police Crime & Protective Services Division, led by the RGP Drug Squad, and supported by the RGP and HM Custom’s Marine Units, boarded a bulk carrier in Gibraltar’s Western Anchorage Wednesday afternoon, as part of an operation that saw a team of divers retrieving a “parasite device” attached to the vessel’s hull.
Crime Scene Investigators found the device to contain individually wrapped packages containing cocaine, weighing around 25 kilograms, with an approximate street value of between £1.5 - £2 million.
29-01-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR