Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Active cases: 369 (368: residents, 1: visitors)Recovered cases: 3583Self-isolation: 779Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 29Positive cases in CCU: 8Positive Cases in ERS: 29Deaths from COVID-19: 65Deaths with COVID-19: 8Total deaths: 73A total of 32,901 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.Of the 11 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 7 were close contacts of existing active cases.

29-01-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR