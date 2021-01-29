Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Friday 29th January 2021
Total tests done: 156,071
Test results pending: 34
Test results received: 156,037
Confirmed cases: 4096
Active cases: 369 (368: residents, 1: visitors)
Recovered cases: 3583
Self-isolation: 779
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 29
Positive cases in CCU: 8
Positive Cases in ERS: 29
Deaths from COVID-19: 65
Deaths with COVID-19: 8
Total deaths: 73
A total of 32,901 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 11 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 7 were close contacts of existing active cases.
