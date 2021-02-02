COVID-19 Vaccination offered to University Students returning to the UK

A number of university students have contacted the GHA to enquire about vaccination against the virus that causes Covid 19 before returning to university to continue their studies.
A dedicated on-line registration system has been created for these students to express interest in receiving the vaccine available online at https://www.gha.gi/university-students-register-ofinterest-form/
The Minister for Health and Care, Samantha Sacramento said: “Most university students, with the exception of those undertaking a degree with a clinical placement component, are considered to be in a low risk category for COVID-19 because of their age and therefore in a low priority group for vaccination.
03-02-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR