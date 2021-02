The children of key-worker parents at Loreto Convent School, together with their teachers went to the very top of the school site to sing for the residents and health care employees at ERS Mount Alvernia.

Those residents who were able to came out onto their balconies with their carers to listen to the words of encouragement and thanks from all of us prepared by the children.

