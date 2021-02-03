Escalating incursions by sea and air concern Voice of Gibraltar group

The voice of Gibraltar Group says it would like to congratulate the Government for their hard work in these difficult times, also for reassuring as Gibraltarians that the Red line of our home land will not be compromised on the Schengen negotiations.
If the Spanish Government puts Gibraltar under pressure in any shape or form, then we should take our own measures' like bringing our provisions and any other materials needed via other means and forget about Spain.
