Five New Drugs Approved for 2021

by CATHERINE NUZA
2021 seems to be an exciting year for the pharmaceutical industry. What does this mean for our nation and how can these newly approved drugs benefit the health service in Gibraltar? Sufferers of chronically painful conditions could find relief and improve their quality of life thanks to recent breakthroughs in the medical world.
Cystic fibrosis is a life shortening genetic disease that affects around 75,000 people globally. This condition progressively affects the lungs, liver, gastro-intestinal tract, sweat glands, pancreas and reproductive tract. The condition is caused when there is a missing or defective CFTR protein that results in a mutation. Children would have to inherit two defective CFTR genes in order to develop cystic fibrosis.
