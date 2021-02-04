Information Provided by the Public Leads to Seizure of Fuel Containers

Following last week’s appeal for information, RGP officers on Wednesday seized over 30 plastic jerry cans, many of which were full of marine fuel.

In the past, similar containers have been taken out to sea on small RHIBs operating from Gibraltar’s beaches for the purpose of refuelling the larger RHIBs used by drug traffickers.Acting on information provided by a member of the public, officers discovered the containers in an old pre-war bunker off Europa Advance Road.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

05-02-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR