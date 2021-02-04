Eastern Airways expands into Gibraltar from Birmingham & Southampton

Eastern Airways, UK, is from 24th May to serve the British Overseas Territory of Gibraltar with the first services operating from Birmingham and Southampton.

The UK based airline will make this major step operating from Gibraltar to the UK from Southampton beginning 24th May and Birmingham from 28th May, both initially twice weekly on a Monday and Friday. This will be the first scheduled passenger service to Gibraltar from Southampton with strong maritime, finance and tourism links to the British peninsula, while the Midlands is restored after a 4-year hiatus following the demise of Monarch.

05-02-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR