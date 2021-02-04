Government sidesteps Constitution on overspending and blocks work of Principal Auditor, says GSD

The Government recently issued instructions to Departments through the Chief Secretary and Financial Secretary to ensure they follow financial instructions. But when is the GSLP Government going to correct the fact that the Government itself is breaching the spirit of the constitution on public finances and obstructing the work of the Principal Auditor? It is the height of financial hypocrisy not to do so.
In delaying the taking of three years of Supplementary Appropriation Bills not only is the Government failing to obtain Parliamentary approval for overspends as required by s69 (3) of the Constitution but is also preventing the Principal Auditor from completing his work.
