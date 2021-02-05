Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Active cases: 177 (177: residents, 0: visitors)Recovered cases: 3885 (+33)Self-isolation: 416Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 13Positive cases in CCU: 9Positive Cases in ERS: 8Deaths from COVID-19: 71Deaths with COVID-19: 9Total deaths: 80A total of 34,101 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.Of the 5 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 4 were close contacts of existing active cases.

05-02-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR