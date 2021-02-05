Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Friday 5th February 2021
Total tests done: 163,831
Test results pending: 39
Test results received: 163,792
Confirmed cases: 4170 (+7)
Active cases: 177 (177: residents, 0: visitors)
Recovered cases: 3885 (+33)
Self-isolation: 416
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 13
Positive cases in CCU: 9
Positive Cases in ERS: 8
Deaths from COVID-19: 71
Deaths with COVID-19: 9
Total deaths: 80
A total of 34,101 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 5 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 4 were close contacts of existing active cases.
05-02-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR