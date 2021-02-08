Let Utrecht take a well deserved rest

by CARMEN GOMEZ
Whose Rock is it anyway? How many times have you been faced and are faced at present, when reading about Gibraltar, with such a question or under any other heading but always involving the “Spanish claim.” Why are we still today, facing this farce of old, which has been given space over such a long trajectory by many in the British and the International media; a media that continues in general to manipulate the public as it not only shares opinion, but is capable of shaping it.
A media that has helped to create distraction when it tries to redirect public attention away from important issues, by having them stay focussed on trivialities and not allowing them the space or time to think. Leaving many to question who the Rock really belongs to, or should belong to; that or be regarded as a past and tiresome vestige of colonialism, out of place with today’s modern society. This has nothing to do with us, ladies and gentlemen.
