Let Utrecht take a well deserved rest

by CARMEN GOMEZ

Whose Rock is it anyway? How many times have you been faced and are faced at present, when reading about Gibraltar, with such a question or under any other heading but always involving the “Spanish claim.” Why are we still today, facing this farce of old, which has been given space over such a long trajectory by many in the British and the International media; a media that continues in general to manipulate the public as it not only shares opinion, but is capable of shaping it.