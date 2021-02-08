Appointment of Apostolic Nuncio in Benin Mgr Mark Gerald Miles

The Most Reverend Mark Gerard Miles was born in Gibraltar, U.K., on 13 May 1967. He was ordained a priest on 14 September 1996 and incardinated into the Diocese of Gibraltar. He has a doctorate in Canon Law and a licence in Theology.

He entered the diplomatic service of the Holy See on 1 July 2003, and subsequently worked in the Pontifical Representations in Ecuador and Hungary, then in the Section for General Affairs of the Secretariat of State and most recently in the Holy See Observer Mission to the Organization of American States in Washington D.C.