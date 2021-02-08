CHIEF MINISTER’S STATEMENT ON COVID-19 MEASURES

STATEMENT IN FULL:

A minute’s silence & COVID 19 Measures

Mr Speaker in the time since this House last met our community has lost a total of 80 Gibraltarians to COVID 19.

I am sorry to have to advise the community that we have had an additional death overnight.

The total number of persons who have passed away at the hands of this disease in our community is remarkable.

71 from COVID and 9 with COVID.

Mr Speaker before I say more and before I deal with the measures that are in place to restrict mobility and personal freedoms, I invite the House to take a moment again to reflect on that loss of life and to mark all of these Gibraltarian lives lost, and in solidarity with all nations of the world where COVID has taken so many prematurely, with a minute’s silence.

[THE CHIEF MINISTER INVITED THE HOUSE TO RISE FOR A MINUTES SILENCE].

[A MINUTES SILENCE]