CHIEF MINISTER’S STATEMENT ON COVID-19 MEASURES

 Monday, February 8, 2021 - 09:35
STATEMENT IN FULL:

A minute’s silence & COVID 19 Measures
Mr Speaker in the time since this House last met our community has lost a total of 80 Gibraltarians to COVID 19.
I am sorry to have to advise the community that we have had an additional death overnight.
The total number of persons who have passed away at the hands of this disease in our community is remarkable.
71 from COVID and 9 with COVID.
Mr Speaker before I say more and before I deal with the measures that are in place to restrict mobility and personal freedoms, I invite the House to take a moment again to reflect on that loss of life and to mark all of these Gibraltarian lives lost, and in solidarity with all nations of the world where COVID has taken so many prematurely, with a minute’s silence.
[THE CHIEF MINISTER INVITED THE HOUSE TO RISE FOR A MINUTES SILENCE].
[A MINUTES SILENCE]


Mr Speaker, more happily, overnight, the reported numbers of new infections from COVID 19 are down to 7, 5 of whom are residents.
That is based, Mr Speaker, on 1,177 tests carried out yesterday.
33 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours.
The total number of active cases in Gibraltar is now 177.
There are presently 416 persons now in self isolation in Gibraltar.
That is the first time we have been below 200 cases since the 20th of December last year.
We peaked at 1,317 cases at the end of the first week of January.
In the last twenty four hours there have been two admissions to Victoria Ward.

