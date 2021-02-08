CHIEF MINISTER’S STATEMENT ON COVID-19 MEASURES
Mr Speaker, more happily, overnight, the reported numbers of new infections from COVID 19 are down to 7, 5 of whom are residents.
That is based, Mr Speaker, on 1,177 tests carried out yesterday.
33 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours.
The total number of active cases in Gibraltar is now 177.
There are presently 416 persons now in self isolation in Gibraltar.
That is the first time we have been below 200 cases since the 20th of December last year.
We peaked at 1,317 cases at the end of the first week of January.
In the last twenty four hours there have been two admissions to Victoria Ward.
