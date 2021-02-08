First Parliament session of the month

Friday saw the first parliament of the month in Gibraltar. The speaker started by mentioning that the Leader of opposition or any member of the opposition are entitled to ask questions for clarification purposes only. The Chief Minister started by congratulating Gibraltarian Monsignor Mark Miles who has been appointed as Apostolic Nuncio By Pope Francis with the dignity of Archbishop.

After speaking on those 2 subjects Chief Minister Fabian Picardo mentioned the unfortunate news that we had lost another local on Thursday night to COVID-19. This meant that since the house last met they had lost a total of 80 Gibraltarians, 71 are from COVID-19 and 9 passed away with COVID-19. The house then stood for a minute silence to reflect on the loss of life from COVID-19 not just in Gibraltar but across the world.

08-02-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR