Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Monday 8th February 2021
Total tests done: 166,201
Test results pending: 30
Test results received: 166,171
Confirmed cases: 4187 (+5)
Active cases: 114 (114: residents, 0: visitors)
Recovered cases: 3970 (+26)
Self-isolation: 288
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 11
Positive cases in CCU: 10
Positive Cases in ERS: 3
Deaths from COVID-19: 73
Deaths with COVID-19: 10
Total deaths: 83
A total of 34,412 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 5 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 4 were close contacts of existing active cases.
08-02-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR