3 Moroccan nationals capsize by Gibraltar on a boat to Spain

Sunday night saw 3 Moroccan individuals arrested after they were found in Gibraltar without a valid permit or certificate, one was 27 years old and two were juveniles.

The weather wasn’t the greatest on the evening and it is believed that there is that a total six to seven Moroccan individuals were trying to flee Morocco to Spain. Despite their efforts their boat capsized when entering the bay after they had crossed the Straight of Morocco due to the weather worsening with heavy rain and winds which didn’t help them evidently.

