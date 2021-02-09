Over 800 Spanish incursions in one year

The Strategic Command of the Armed Forces of the United Kingdom recorded 37 overflights of the Spanish Air Force and 27 intrusions of Spanish Navy ships throughout the year. The remaining incursions were carried out by the Spanish Civil Guard or customs officers which are regarded as other agencies of the Spanish Government. That makes it a total of 830 incursions.
Britain records any incidents they consider to be Spanish incursions in the waters and airspace belonging to Gibraltar, which Spain does not recognise because, they argue, maritime territory or airspace did not form part of the ancient Treaty of Utrecht, which dates to 1713! The latest figures follow a request published in ‘Confidencial Digital’.
