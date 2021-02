MEDICS in Gibraltar have now given Covid vaccines to nearly 40 per cent of residents - compared to just four per cent in neighbouring Spain, reports The Sun.

The 'Rock' has been able to inoculate more than 13,000 of its 33,700 population after much-needed jab supplies were flown in by the RAF over the last week.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

09-02-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR