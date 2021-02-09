Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Tuesday 9th February 2021
Total tests done: 167,911
Test results pending: 64
Test results received: 167,847
Confirmed cases: 4190 (+3)
Active cases: 99 (99 : residents, 0: visitors)
Recovered cases: 3990 (+20)
Self-isolation: 228
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 10
Positive cases in CCU: 10
Positive Cases in ERS: 3
Deaths from COVID-19: 73
Deaths with COVID-19: 10
Total deaths: 83
A total of 34,841 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 3 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 1 were close contacts of existing active cases.
09-02-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR