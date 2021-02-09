Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Active cases: 99 (99 : residents, 0: visitors)Recovered cases: 3990 (+20)Self-isolation: 228Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 10Positive cases in CCU: 10Positive Cases in ERS: 3Deaths from COVID-19: 73Deaths with COVID-19: 10Total deaths: 83A total of 34,841 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.Of the 3 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 1 were close contacts of existing active cases.

