Lloyd Russell-Moyle (Brighton, Kemptown): To ask the Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs,

pursuant to the Answer of 16 December 2020 to Question 128714 on Self-determination of States, whether the right to choose includes remaining British, incorporating with another state and choosing independence.

