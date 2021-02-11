Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Active cases: 84 (84: residents, 0: visitors)Recovered cases: 4021 (+11)Self-isolation: 214Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 9Positive cases in CCU: 9Positive Cases in ERS: 3Deaths from COVID-19: 73Deaths with COVID-19: 10Total deaths: 83A total of 35,178 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.Of the 5 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 4 were close contacts of existing active cases.

11-02-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR