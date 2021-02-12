Planning for the future

In September 2019, Vice Admiral Jerry KYD as Fleet commander responsible for commanding all operational elements of the Naval service, and acting as joint commander for the North Atlantic operating areas; made his first visit to Gibraltar since assuming the role of Fleet Commander; touring King’s Lines Oil Depot and then The Armament depot.

Kings lines were built in 1954 for the British Navy. Sources at the time told Bunkerworld that it had the capacity to store some 250,000 metric tonnes (megatonne) of product. The storage terminal set inside the Rock was last used by the bunkering arm of Chevron.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

12-02-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR