BATTLE BETWEEN VACCINES AND VIRUS

As the vaccination process is well underway, thoughts are certain to be gradually turning to when will there even be relative normality back on the Rock, amid the potentially obstructive variants of coronavirus that have been found in Gibraltar and across the world.
To assess the current situation, Chief Minister Fabian Picardo revealed in February 5 that 17,189 vaccination doses had been administered, confirming the accelerated pace of the immunisation programme.
12-02-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR