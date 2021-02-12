Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Active cases: 78 (78: residents, 0: visitors)Recovered cases: 4032 (+11)Self-isolation: 202Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 8Positive cases in CCU: 8Positive Cases in ERS: 0Deaths from COVID-19: 74Deaths with COVID-19: 10Total deaths: 84A total of 35,361 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.Of the 6 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 3 were close contacts of existing active cases.

