Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Friday 12th February 2021
Total tests done: 171,263
Test results pending: 38
Test results received: 171,225
Confirmed cases: 4212 (+9)
Active cases: 78 (78: residents, 0: visitors)
Recovered cases: 4032 (+11)
Self-isolation: 202
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 8
Positive cases in CCU: 8
Positive Cases in ERS: 0
Deaths from COVID-19: 74
Deaths with COVID-19: 10
Total deaths: 84
A total of 35,361 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 6 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 3 were close contacts of existing active cases.
