BATTLE BETWEEN VACCINES AND VIRUS

Another early report into the Oxford-Astra Zeneca vaccine found that transmission of the virus could be reduced by up to two thirds.

If all vaccines could produce such a result, then normality would be a significant step closer.

Pfizer confirmed that it is in the process of exploring immunity after vaccination with intense research.

A route which requires observing a large number of people who have had the disease once until some get it a second time.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

16-02-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR