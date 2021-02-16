BATTLE BETWEEN VACCINES AND VIRUS

by PETER TABERNER
Another early report into the Oxford-Astra Zeneca vaccine found that transmission of the virus could be reduced by up to two thirds.
If all vaccines could produce such a result, then normality would be a significant step closer.
Pfizer confirmed that it is in the process of exploring immunity after vaccination with intense research.
A route which requires observing a large number of people who have had the disease once until some get it a second time.
MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION
16-02-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR