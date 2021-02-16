Plan to open schools next week

The Government is planning to open schools next week. It follows meetings with the education department and the teachers union. All aspects of lockdown education and on unlocking were discussed.

"This will put the vast majority of our teachers more than 7 days post their second dose of vaccine when we re-open our schools," said the Chief Minister.

Our 16 to 18 year olds have been offered the vaccine and many have already had a first dose. Our school buildings are being prepared for re-opening.

It will be recalled the Government dealt with legionnaires disease in some school buildings last time there was a re-opening after a lockdown.

16-02-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR