Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Tuesday 16th February 2021
Total tests done: 174,052
Test results pending: 29
Test results received: 174,023
Confirmed cases: 4224 (+1)
Active cases: 49 (49: residents, 0: visitors)
Recovered cases: 4074 (+5)
Self-isolation: 121
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 5
Positive cases in CCU: 6
Positive Cases in ERS: 0
Deaths from COVID-19: 76
Deaths with COVID-19: 11
Total deaths: 87
A total of 35,720 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 1 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 0 were close contacts of existing active cases.
