Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Active cases: 49 (49: residents, 0: visitors)Recovered cases: 4074 (+5)Self-isolation: 121Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 5Positive cases in CCU: 6Positive Cases in ERS: 0Deaths from COVID-19: 76Deaths with COVID-19: 11Total deaths: 87A total of 35,720 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.Of the 1 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 0 were close contacts of existing active cases.

16-02-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR