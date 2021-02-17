Spain capitulates - and gives Gibraltar State status, says former Spanish foreign minister

SPAIN has capitulated on Gibraltar and is set to surrender the Rock for a second time, according to a former Spanish foreign minister, who takes the view that Gibraltar has been given State status.

José Manuel García-Margallo said a last-minute Brexit deal between Madrid and London was "nonsense and very difficult to implement in practice". And in a blistering attack on the socialist government of Pedro Sanchez, he warned his country had shown a lack of "national will" and was in danger of becoming a "foreign irrelevance".Reporting on the issue, the Daily Express refers to Mr Margallo saying the agreements were sold as "a diplomatic victory" by Madrid but had in fact represented the resignation of all Spanish interests on Gibraltar.

17-02-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR