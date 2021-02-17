Two Albanians arrested with forged passports

The magistrate’s court yesterday morning faced a very interesting case regarding two Albanians arrested over immigration offences. The crime took place over the weekend and they were arrested in the Gibraltar National Airport.

One of the Albanians was a 15 year old juvenile; the other was 29 year old Drilon Picari, both found with a forged or irregular passport and also for a non-Gibraltarian found in Gibraltar without a valid permit or certificate.The operation was intelligence-led by the special branch of the Royal Gibraltar Police.The pair of Albanians entered Gibraltar on foot via the frontier carrying a piece of luggage each. When they entered the airport, they were approached by secret police and arrested prior to boarding the plane.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

17-02-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR