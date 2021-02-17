Carmen Gomez DIARY

The other day on one of my exercise walks, I went over the bridge that lies opposite the Notre Dame School and leads to Glacis Estate, and I was saddened by the sight I perceived; which was one of total abandonment.You can see for yourselves in the photographs. It’s all very well to be granting construction contracts which to some may be the way of the future in buildings; although I must admit that some of the architect’s technical drawings are so far removed from the Gibraltar I know and grew up with, that they leave me cold. But one must not forget to enhance upon what there is there already.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

17-02-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR