Oil Spill Update

The Gibraltar Port Authority, in conjunction with other agencies, has continued with the clean up operation caused by the oil spill in the early hours of Friday morning.

Sunday, efforts were being focused on the retrieval of oil around the harbour and the Gibraltar Bay with assets from both the private sector and the public sector being deployed accordingly.

Clean up of revetments around the harbour began with the Gibraltar Joinery and Building Services (GJBS) having supplied sixteen workers who focused on retrieving oil and debris supervised by the GPA oil spill contractor, Brightside.

Two bowsers belonging to Brightside and Wastage Products Gibraltar were deployed in the retrieval of any stagnant fuel patches around the harbour area.

