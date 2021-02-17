Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Wednesday 17th February 2021
Total tests done: 176,007
Test results pending: 28
Test results received: 175,979
Confirmed cases: 4226 (+2)
Active cases: 44 (44: residents, 0: visitors)
Recovered cases: 4082 (+8)
Self-isolation: 112
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 6
Positive cases in CCU: 5
Positive Cases in ERS: 1
Deaths from COVID-19: 76
Deaths with COVID-19: 11
Total deaths: 87
A total of 36,246 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 1 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 0 were close contacts of existing active cases.
17-02-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR