Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Active cases: 44 (44: residents, 0: visitors)Recovered cases: 4082 (+8)Self-isolation: 112Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 6Positive cases in CCU: 5Positive Cases in ERS: 1Deaths from COVID-19: 76Deaths with COVID-19: 11Total deaths: 87A total of 36,246 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.Of the 1 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 0 were close contacts of existing active cases.

17-02-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR