With criticism of Gibraltar from Algeciras area, yet:

Yet, there are more oil spills in the Algeciras area than in Gibraltar, so why don't they look at themselves, why can they be so unfair?In fact, the area between us and them has always been called the Bay of Gibraltar, but they, and only they, call it the Bay of Algeciras!This has nothing to do with the oil spill but it shows the politically twisted mentality that can affect them when it comes to anything to do with Gibraltar.Take the current oil spill. According to official figures in Gibraltar, in the last ten years there have been five oil spills in Algeciras and only one in Gibraltar, the current one. And one wonders how many oil spills there have been in Spain as a whole.

18-02-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR