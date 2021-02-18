The British Forces collaborates with the ERS at Mount Alvernia

The British Forces have collaborated with the Elderly Residential Service (ERS) at the location of Mount Alvernia in reaction to the loss of life that the pandemic has faced us.

A group of six military medics will be there to aid the ERS staff that have gone through a terrible months.The operation was in conjunction of a Military Aid to Civil Authorities (MACA) job which was authorized by the UK Minister for the Armed Forces. The working party consisted of experienced medical experts from all 3 services whereby they carried out some in house pre-deployment training at the Prince Royal Medical Centre (PRMC). This was followed by more task-focused training from the Gibraltar Health Authority (GHA) personnel prior taking up the MACA task.

18-02-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR