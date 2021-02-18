The British Forces collaborates with the ERS at Mount Alvernia

 Thursday, February 18, 2021 - 10:42
The British Forces have collaborated with the Elderly Residential Service (ERS) at the location of Mount Alvernia in reaction to the loss of life that the pandemic has faced us.

A group of six military medics will be there to aid the ERS staff that have gone through a terrible months.
The operation was in conjunction of a Military Aid to Civil Authorities (MACA) job which was authorized by the UK Minister for the Armed Forces. The working party consisted of experienced medical experts from all 3 services whereby they carried out some in house pre-deployment training at the Prince Royal Medical Centre (PRMC). This was followed by more task-focused training from the Gibraltar Health Authority (GHA) personnel prior taking up the MACA task.

