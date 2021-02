The University of Gibraltar’s Director of Academic Programmes & Research, Dr Darren Fa has contributed to a new book published by Redfern Natural History Productions.

The book titled ‘Britain’s Distant Seas: the waters of the UK Overseas Territories’, has been authored by Stewart McPherson and includes a chapter on Gibraltar.

