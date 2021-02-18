Thanks for supporting Postage Stamp Appeal

We are so thankful for all support at this time of uncertainty. We raised an amazing £10,076.12 in 2020, much better than expected at this time. This is an incredible amount, but we still think we can do more in 2021.That's why we're asking for you to spread the word and speak to everyone you know about supporting our appeal so we can raise even more funds in 2021! Please ask your friends and family to share our appeal details and posters via social media, email and word of mouth. Why not join our new Facebook group for the stamp appeal "Bone Cancer Research Trust Stamp Appeal", please invite your friends as well!Every stamp, horizon labels (the square white or gold labels that the UK post office's stick on everything instead of stamps), collections and first day covers sent to us will help raise vital funds for the Bone Cancer Research Trust.Stamps can be sent directly to me at the address above or they can be sent directly to our buyer at BCRT Stamp Recycling, PO Box 6198, Leighton Buzzard, England, LU7 9XT, where we raise 25% more! If sending direct please ensure they are trimmed up to 1cm of paper around the stamp to prevent damage and sorted into UK, Pre-decimal or overseas and do not enclose any correspondence, thank you! Please send horizon labels to me. Any stamps that have been defaced, damaged or had any part of the stamp cut off must be discarded.To order your stamp fundraising pack please visit: bit.ly/BCRTStampAppealThank you for your time and support in these difficult times....until there's a cure.Kind Regards,

18-02-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR