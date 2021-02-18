Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Thursday 18th February 2021
Total tests done: 177,466
Test results pending: 26
Test results received: 177,440
Confirmed cases: 4227 (+1)
Active cases: 40 (40: residents, 0: visitors)
Recovered cases: 4086 (+4)
Self-isolation: 101
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 6
Positive cases in CCU: 5
Positive Cases in ERS: 1
Deaths from COVID-19: 77
Deaths with COVID-19: 11
Total deaths: 88
A total of 36,742 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 1 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 0 were close contacts of existing active cases.
18-02-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR