Frontex protecting the EU’s external borders ‘at any cost’?

by PANORAMA reporter Frontex has been accused of protecting the EU's external borders at any cost, and are facing numerous allegations of having violated human rights, mainly in respect of migrants.

In the in-principle agreement over Gibraltar, Frontex is poised to exercise control on Gibraltar border points.The Spanish foreign minister has been saying that under the terms of the agreement, Gibraltar will be part of the Schengen passport free area with the sponsorship of Spain, which means that British citizens will need to go through a Schengen border post to enter Gibraltar through its airport and seaport, with Frontex patrolling such areas.

19-02-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR