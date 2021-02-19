Youth Arts Jamboree 2021

COVID-19 restrictions have meant GCS has had to present new ways of delivering this content with this in turn inspiring new ideas as well as the development of some exciting initiatives.A writing initiative to nurture young authors has been devised for people aged 14 to 25 years. They will be given the opportunity to work alongside some of Gibraltar’s established authors who will share their experience and talent. The aspiring young writers will be mentored and encouraged to write an original story which will then be published to coincide with World Book Day 2022. They will be supported throughout the process, through to the editing stages, and culminating with the printing and publishing of a book.

